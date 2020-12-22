A look at how Christmas Eve church services across the metro will differ this year

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Like many things, Christmas Eve services will look different this year.

Some worshipers may be in sanctuaries with masks and socially distanced chairs. But others will be worshiping in their homes or maybe even outside.

By now, churches have had nine months to come up with options and alternatives. There are a lot factors they’re weighing, trying to keep everyone safe and make sure they are reaching those who want or need to hear the message.

At Country Club Christian Church on Ward Parkway, songs and the sermon have already been recorded for this year’s Christmas Eve service in front of an empty sanctuary. The church has been exclusively online since March. During that time they’ve seen weekly attendance up anywhere from 20-70%.

“We’ve just found other ways to create a sense of community other than being in a worship space together,” Sr. Minister Carla Aday said.

On Christmas Eve at 5:30 p.m., 8 p.m. and 11 p.m., they’ll invite people to sing along in their homes and pass on the light during the dark days as they celebrate the birth of Jesus in an online candlelight service.

“The highlight of our service is always passing the candlelight and having our sanctuary completely dim, and I think people will experience that same feeling of awe and wonder in what we are going to do online,” Aday said.

At Community Covenant Church in Lenexa, they are having services in person where tickets are needed at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Those services are also being streamed online, but they know that’s not for everyone.

“We began to brainstorm about how we could do this in a really fun and creative way, so we found a way that we could rent animals,” Associate Pastor Jessica Springer said.

They’re also planning a pair of 45-minute candlelight services at 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. on the soccer fields next to the church with a band and a live nativity scene where donkeys, sheep, cows, goats and a camel will help tell the Christmas story.

“We’ve been working with City of Lenexa to plan a huge event so that people could be socially distant, could be wearing masks, could be spread apart but also really celebrating the true meaning of Christmas,” Springer said.

They’ll have fire pits, but if it gets too cold, you can retreat to your car and watch and hear the music of the service on your car radio.

Redeemer Fellowship also has planned outdoor services at its locations in Lenexa and Kansas City. Redeemer Johnson County services will begin at 4:30 p.m. Christmas Eve. In Kansas City, fellowship at the Midtown campus begins at 7 p.m. with a candlelight service at 8 p.m.