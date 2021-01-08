A LOOK BACK: Sitting presidents not in attendance for inauguration

WASHINGTON — President Trump announced on Friday that he will not be attending the inauguration of President-elect Biden on Jan. 20.

To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 8, 2021

This will be the fifth time in the history of the United States that a sitting president will not attend inaugural proceedings.

John Adams – 1801

President John Adams was not in attendance for the inauguration of President-elect Thomas Jefferson, the third president of the United States. According to The White House Historical Association, Adams departed from the White House at 4 a.m. the morning of the inauguration. And although there is no recorded reason for the departure, it is believed that he may have wanted to avoid provoking violence between parties, as it was the first time power would be transferred to an opposing party. The association also said that Adams was never formally invited to Jefferson’s inauguration.

John Quincy Adams – 1829

Like father, like son. President John Quincy Adams did not attend President-elect Andrew Jackson’s inauguration. According to The White House Historical Association, upon Jackson’s arrival to Washington, he did not call on the sitting president, nor did Adams formally invite Jackson to the White House. Adams departed the White house a day before the inauguration would take place.

Andrew Johnson – 1869

After an impeachment that saw President Johnson one vote away from being convicted, he did not attend the inauguration of President-elect Ulysses S. Grant. It is reported that Grant refused to ride in the same carriage as Johnson and that Johnson refused to attend either way. Johnson was a supporter of Grant’s opponent, Democrat Horatio Seymour. It is said that during the inauguration, Johnson remained at the White House working on “last minute legislation.”

Richard Nixon – 1974

In this photo made from a television screen broadcasting an NBC Special Report, President Richard M. Nixon appears on national television, Thursday, Aug. 8, 1974, to announce his resignation. (AP Photo/Ray Stubblebine)

Rather than face an impeachment trial for the Watergate Scandal, President Richard Nixon resigned and invoked the 25th Amendment, transferring power to Vice President Gerald Ford. The morning of Ford’s swearing in, Nixon addressed the nation with his resignation. Upon the completion of his address, he boarded the presidential helicopter and left the White House and did not attend Ford’s inauguration. Ford remains the only person to have held the office of Vice President and President without ever being elected to either position. He was appointed as Nixon’s Vice President in 1973 after Vice President Spiro Agnew resigned in 1969.