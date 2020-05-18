A midtown disturbance leads to one person being shot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City Missouri Police are investigating what led to a disturbance between people in two cars that led to one person being shot.

The disturbance was reported just before 5:30 p.m. Sunday evening near 49th and Forest. The cars went westbound past Loose Park to the area of 53rd and Brookside where the cars were abandoned. Police were notified that a shooting victim showed up at the hospital to receive treatment for life-threatening injuries.

Investigators believe that the shooting victim was in one of the cars from the disturbance.

There was a pickup truck at 52nd and Baltimore that was damaged in the incident, no injuries to any other people in the area.

No suspects are in custody at this time and there is no suspect description.