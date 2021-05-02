A miracle high above the Pacific Ocean

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Wednesday three North Kansas City Hospital nurses spring into action to help a passenger in labor.

Just minutes before the flight to Hawaii departed, Emily Shoell a mother of six says she noticed a woman who may have been having a baby.

“I just had a thought I wonder if she’s pregnant do you know because she was kind of holding her stomach a little bit. “Said, Shoell.

She was. However, the woman, Lavinia Mounga had no idea she was pregnant, or that she wouldn’t be for long.

Minutes later screams for help could be heard echoing throughout the cabin.

“Hey get over here! Like, get over here now. Like come over here. Get over here. “Said, Julia Hansen and Siearra Rowlan, passengers on the flight.

Three North Kansas City Nurses; Lani Bamfield, Amanda Beeding, and Mimi Ho were on a girl’s trip when they heard the cries for help.

When they reached the bathroom, they found Lavinia holding Raymond Mounga born at only 27 weeks old.

“So, I’m yelling Mimi there’s a baby and its little.” Said, Lani Bamfield, North Kansas City Hospital NICU Nurse.

The three nurses made a makeshift oxygen tank, used a shoestring to tie the cord, got a nasal suction device from a passenger, put the baby skin to skin with Lavinia to keep them warm, and used an Apple watch to pick up the baby’s heartbeat.

They Monitored Lavinia and baby Raymond for three hours until they landed in Hawaii.

When the nurses visited Lavinia and Baby Raymond at Kapiolani Medical Center there wasn’t a dry eye in the room.

“As soon as she started tearing up, we did she called us family and like the baby’s aunties and it was just really sweet to just be able to see her again. “Said, Mimi Ho, North Kansas City Hospital NICU Nurse.

Lavinia was discharged from the hospital however, Raymond, is still receiving care.

Miraculously, Lavinia Mounga and baby Raymond Mounga are both doing well.