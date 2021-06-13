A mother of three died in a shooting on Sunday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A woman is dead after a shooting Sunday morning

It’s the latest in a series of deadly incidents in Kansas City.

A woman, who doesn’t want to be identified, told FOX4 the victim’s children knocked on her door for help.

“I didn’t even know what to do,” the woman said. “How do you console a child like that?”



It’s not the 911 call this Kansas City woman was expecting to make Sunday.

“Their mama was dead,” said the woman. “The daddy had shot their mama. That’s what they told me. The man gone tell them go look at your dead mama. Who does that?”



She said she was at a loss for words trying to figure out how she could help the 9,7 and 5-year-old siblings.



“All I could do was take these kids in my house, close the door and come out here and call 911 and tell them what these kids told me,” said the woman.



Kansas City Police are now investigating the deadly shooting and said a male suspect is in custody.



It happened on the 4300 block of Linwood Boulevard around 10 a.m.



This neighbor told us she didn’t have a relationship with the children or their mom, but would see the kids playing outside.



“I’ve been here four years and I’ve never seen nothing like that over here,” said the woman. “Who does this on a Sunday morning? Take your kids to church.”

Police have not confirmed if this was a domestic situation or if three kids did witness their mother being shot, but two separate sources told this to FOX4 news.

Officers haven’t identified the victim or suspect.