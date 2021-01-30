A neighborhood wakes up this morning to police detectives working to solve the city’s latest homicide.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Residents around 19th and Kensington called police to investigate a possible shooting in their neighborhood.

When officers got to the scene, they found a man near the intersection of 19th and Kensington who had been shot. Paramedics responded to the scene to provide aid, but the man died of his injuries at the scene.

Detectives and Crime Scene Investigators are processing the scene looking for evidence and witnesses to help them find out what led to the shooting.

Detectives are asking if you have information about this homicide, please call the Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043. You can also call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS, your call is anonymous and there is a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.