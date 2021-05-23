A one-year-old baby girl is left without a mom following an overnight shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KCPD said one person is in custody in the young mom’s death

“She did what she needed and felt like she had to do to in order to take care of her child,” Isaac Walls, Kailey’s Grandfather said.

Love is remembered as a loving and hardworking mother.

“Strong will, very independent and very loving,” Walls said.

Walls said her one-year-old daughter, Kaionni, was her pride and joy.

“She loved her daughter to death,” said Walls. “She would do anything she had to do to supply what her daughter needed.”

Now Love’s baby girl must live without her after she was shot and killed Sunday morning.

“I miss my granddaughter already,” said Walls.

Police said it happened at Winner Road and Wallace Avenue, just east of interstate 435.

Love was pronounced dead at the scene.

Family said they were told the suspect didn’t run away.

That person is now in custody.

“It makes me feel a little bit better, but not all together the way I need to feel because my granddaughter is not here,” said Walls.

Walls said he’s happy a suspect is behind bars, but it won’t bring Love back.

Walla said this isn’t the first-time gun violence has plagued his family and he’s asking for people to make smarter decisions.