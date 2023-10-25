KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The city of Parkville announced a road closure has been rescheduled to Saturday Nov. 4. It was initially reported to take place on Thursday Oct. 26.

Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDot) is replacing a culvert, which is a water channel that is built under the roadway. This stretch of I-29 is located in Riverside, east of Parkville.

On Wednesday, the city of Parkville Facebook page put out a notice that southbound Interstate 29 from Grand Avenue (Riverside exit) to Waukomis Drive will close from 4 a.m. Thursday until 12 a.m. Friday.

That has been updated to take place on Nov. 4.

According to Parkville, southbound traffic will still be able to access I-635 and Gateway Avenue as possible detours. This work will only get done if the weather allows it.