Kansas mother, 2 young children die after family thrown from boat near Burlington City Dam

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A Kansas mother and two children are dead, and a man is injured after a boat carrying the four stalled in rapid water on the Neosho River around the Burlington City Dam.

The incident happened on Saturday night, June 5, just after 6 p.m. The rushing waves forced the driver, Wesley Sharp, to lose control of the boat. All four passengers on board were thrown into the water.

Sharp was rescued and taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition. However, his wife, Maribel Moran, and their 3- and 5-year-old sons, Mason and Ezra, died.

Maribel’s sister, Narda Lyons, said the family is still in a state of shock.

“You know, I have no words right now. I’m still trying to process what is happening. I still want to think that I will wake up from this awful nightmare, and that everything will be OK,” Lyons said.

Lyons said Maribel was a loving and protective mom who did everything in her power to keep Mason and Ezra safe.

“She loved them. She loved them so very dearly, and I think that’s probably why she took them with her. She would never leave her children alone.”

According to Lyons, Mason and Ezra were fun loving boys who were full of energy and life.

“Always jolly, just happy, playing around, crazy but always loving.”

Lyons lost more than just a sister when Maribel passed. She said she lost a best friend.

“She was my biggest cheerleader. She would always support me and all of us. She just knew what to say all of the time, and she would always turn any frown upside down,” she said.

The family has set up a GoFundMe to help Maribel’s oldest and only living child Andrea. If you would like to help support this family, here is a link to the GoFundMe page.