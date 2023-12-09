KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri Police Department was called to a shooting that killed a woman and injured two men near the intersection of Independence Avenue and Monroe Avenue Friday evening.

At about 9:20 p.m. Friday evening, KCPD officers were called to a shooting that had occurred next to a Mattress 4 Less store on Independence Avenue.

When they got there they found a man and a woman both with gunshot wounds. The man was still alive while the woman was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The man was taken to the hospital without critical injuries.

During the preliminary investigation, KCPD was notified of a third victim from the shooting that they found afterward at 14th Street and Bennington Avenue, not far from a KC Fire Department station.

He was taken to the hospital with what KCPD says are “non-life threatening” injuries.

KCPD say that the initial investigations show that the male victim found at the scene of the shooting had an interaction with an unknown suspect on the sidewalk.

That escalated and the suspect fired shots that hit all three victims, say police.

Detectives are searching for witnesses and surveillance video to help identify the suspect.

KCPD asks anyone with information to contact the Homicide detectives directly at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS.

This is the first Kansas City, Missouri homicide of the month.