WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Many of our viewers reached out to us in regard to what was in the sky on Wednesday, July 27.

So, just what was it? A stratospheric balloon from World View, the leading stratospheric exploration and space tourism company.

“That’s a balloon system that is navigable,” said President of the Remote Sensing Business Unit at World View, Matteo Genna. “It has a system that we can float up into the stratosphere and then navigate from point to point.”

The balloon was designed to do similar things that satellites do.

“It does things like, it can do communications. It can do things like methane detection, or um, you know, it actually has the ability to detect wildfires and track wildfires. So, it has quite a few applications,” Genna said.

Genna says it is approximately 20 stories stalls and flies at a height of 60,000 feet.

“That’s why you’re able to see it from the ground,” said Genna.

While World View would not state exactly what they are doing in Kansas, Genna did say, “We will often fly where the conditions are appropriate for us, and this time of year, it is further north in the U.S. So, right now, Kansas has those conditions that are ideal for us, so that’s why we’re there.”

If you look into the sky over the next few days, you may be able to see it before it is moved to another area with the right conditions.

Along with remote sensing, World View also has a space tourism sector.

On Wednesday, July 20, World View announced a collaboration with Grammy-winning duo The Chainsmokers, hosting them on a space tourism flight to become the first musical artists to perform at the edge of space.