‘A very special person’: Former Clay County deputy killed, 3 kids injured in New Year’s Day crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The community is remembering a former deputy killed in a head-on crash on New Year’s Day.

That wreck also injured three kids from out of town and remains under investigation.

Scott Ford, 48, spent years with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office. Most recently, he was performing his country music around Kansas City.

But his friends say he’ll be remembered most for his volunteer heart.

“I want him to know that he was very well loved in the community and a lot of people are going to miss him,” Ed Thomas said.

Thomas and Ford served on the council of the Knights of Columbus based out of the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception.

“He’s going to be sorely missed, and we’re all praying for him and the other families involved,” Thomas said.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 10 minutes into the New Year- for a reason still under investigation- Ford was driving the wrong way on I-35 south of Lathrop.

Troopers say he hit a car with a woman and three children- all from Minnesota inside.

Ford, who the report says was not wearing a seatbelt, was killed.

Three boys, ages 3, 11 and 14, were hospitalized with serious injuries.

“There would be nothing that would hurt him more to know that he had some part to play in hurting somebody else, any innocent person,” John Kraus said. “It would crush him.”

Kraus says ford volunteered with him feeding the homeless at Morning Glory Ministries.

A lot of their older volunteers had to stay away due to COVID-19, so Kraus says Ford worked every day for four straight months.

“A person shouldn’t be defined for one mistake in their life,” Thomas said. “And we can look back at his life as a whole and anybody would find that Scott was a very special person.”

Ford’s friends say he had been battling PTSD.

The Clinton County coroner said an autopsy wouldn’t be ready for weeks.