A woman is desperate to find her dog after it is stolen out of her home

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — We’ve all heard the term ‘cat burglar’ for a thief who comes-and-goes undetected. But a literal dog burglar could not have made himself more conspicuous while stealing a pit-bull puppy this weekend.



Now the dog’s owner is desperate for help – and sharing surveillance footage.



“There was a ladder here. We moved it and he went, broke this window and went through it,” Reanna Estrada said while standing in the backyard of her Brooklyn Avenue home in Kansas City.



Left behind in the living room is uneaten kibble and an empty kennel. They are items intended for a 13-week-old puppy – a puppy Estrada named ‘Piglet’ because of how similar they look.



“My last dog passed away. He got hit by a car right here in front of the house. And when he died, Piglet was born. So, it was like a connection there. And I’ve just been inseparable from him. I spend every dollar I have on him. He’s like my child. I can’t have children. Animals is all I can have,” Estrada said.



Although separated, she is not without clues. Surveillance video captured clear shots of a man’s face while he was at the property.



“I mean, surely somebody will know – the red shoes, the jacket,” Estrada said, describing the man.



“This lady’s house got broken into a week ago when she wasn’t home,” Estrada said, pointing to the house across the street seen in the surveillance video.



That neighbor, Melissa Usher, spoke hopefully but also expressed frustration.



“I’m praying to God that he will come forward and give back the dog and give back all the important paperwork and everything. And I hope they get what’s coming to them,” Usher said.



Although an old purse full of important documents was also taken during the burglary, Estrada said her focus is on retrieving her dog.



“That’s my world. I know I haven’t had him very long but it’s all I have. I don’t care about anything else. I don’t care about the purse. I don’t necessarily even want anybody to go to jail. I just want my stuff back,” Estrada said.



Estrada filed a police report but has not heard any updates on the situation.

