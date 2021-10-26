A year later, KCK police still looking for tips in deadly shooting of 20-year-old man

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is asking for the public’s help for tips in the October 2020 killing of 20-year-old Aries Mickles.

Police say on Oct. 19, 2020, Mickles was shot while sitting in a vehicle at the intersection of South 21st Street and Ruby Avenue in KCK’s Argentine neighborhood.

He later died at an area hospital.

The suspect still remains unknown over a year later and police are asking that someone come forward and bring justice and closure for Mickles family.

KCK detectives received few tips at the time, according to police and have received even fewer tips in the past year.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. You can remain anonymous and may earn up to a $5,000 reward.