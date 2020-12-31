A year like no other: cellphone images tell the 2020 story

Dale Todd’s wife Sara fixes the mask of their 21-year-old son Adam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Aug. 11, 2020. For Todd, a city councilor, this photo is a reminder of the “powerful sense of community that evolved” following the Aug. 10 derecho that hammered the city with winds up to 140 mph, severely damaging tens of thousands of homes and businesses. In the days after the storm, Todd’s family and neighbors would gather every night for community meals. (Dale Todd via AP)

Ruth Caballero, a home health nurse, poses for a photo in her full kit of pandemic protective gear just moments before walking into a New York City apartment to see one of her first coronavirus patients in April 2020. When she looks at this photo, she sees a feeling: “How scared I was.” (Courtesy of Ruth Caballero via AP)

The dining room is empty at the Syndicate, a restaurant in Bellefontaine, Ohio, in this photo taken by owner Adam Rammel on Dec. 15, 2020. Social distancing and customers’ anxiety have reduced the restaurants’ Friday and Saturday night crowd from an expected 130 to 60 at best. Like other restaurateurs, Rammel is hoping the widespread availability of a coronavirus vaccine will bring back the crowds. (Adam Rammel via AP)

These two photos taken in the fall of 2020 by Cook County Medical Examiner Dr. Ponni Arunkumar of regular weekend walks have helped her get through one of the most challenging years of her career. Arunkumar says her photographs of one of the forest-preserve trails she walks each weekend with her husband are reminders that downtime isn’t a luxury. It’s a necessity for staying sharp amid the death surge in the county. (Dr. Ponni Arunkumar via AP)

Bella De La Rosa, 9, holds a paper megaphone up to her mouth at a Black Lives Matter event in Los Angeles on Aug. 2, 2020. “I want to be louder,” Bella told her mother before the racial justice protest. Their solution: a paper megaphone with the words “Black Lives Matter.” “I love to watch her chanting as loud as she can, using her voice,” said her mother, Mary De La Rosa. “It’s been a year of her learning to use her voice and to use it proudly.” (Mary De La Rosa via AP)

Boston salon owner Kanessa Alexander says this photo of her wearing a mask in her salon on July 20, 2020, tells the story of her year. “I was in the salon alone with a mask on during lockdown, when we were closed. It was such an uncertain and uncomfortable time,” she said. “It was a summer day and it should have been a day that I was at the beach with my kids or in the salon with a full staff working.” Instead, she’s seen her staff dwindle from eight to one. (Kanessa Alexander via AP)

Ruqayyah Cherie Bailey pauses for a photo to celebrate taking first place in the beginners’ tennis division of the Missouri Special Olympics on Oct. 3, 2020, in Jefferson City, Mo. The 31-year-old autistic St. Louis County resident was barely making enough as a part-time cafe cashier. When COVID-19 hit, the cafe closed, she lost her job and moved home with her mom. By any measure, Ruqayyah Bailey has had a tough year, but she is focused on her accomplishments, not her challenges. “I did it! I did it! I worked hard and I did it!” she said when asked what the photo means to her. (Pat Hawkins via AP)

Meyers Leonard of the Miami Heat and Heat employee Terek Pierce worked together to make this photo taken on July 21, 2020 in Orlando, Fla., inside the NBA bubble. When asked to choose one photo to represent 2020, Leonard wanted to pick one featuring his wife and dog and some more relatives. Instead, he chose one of himself, alone, surrounded by darkness. “I’ll say, as a blanket statement, 2020 was not easy for anyone,” he said. (Terek Pierce via AP)

Lin Manuel Miranda takes a selfie after resuming the filming of his Netflix production of “Tick, Tick… Boom!” in New York in the fall of 2020. Earlier this year, his directorial debut had been put on hold after eight days because of COVID-19. “We wrapped just before Thanksgiving. And I’m incredibly grateful and proud to say that we were able to finish filming with no one getting sick, no delays,” he said. “But the picture you’re seeing is me at the end of the day of our most complicated musical sequence. … So that’s why my hair is literally standing straight out of pure exhaustion.” (Lin Manuel Miranda via AP)

It was a year like no other, and Americans shambled through 2020 the best they could, taking cellphone photos along the way.

Behind those images are the stories of an era of pandemic and polarization and progress and upheaval. The photos represent the lives people experienced and the moments they captured.

Associated Press reporters recently went back to some of the people they interviewed during the news events of the past year and asked a straightforward question: What image on your phone’s camera roll tells YOUR story of 2020?

See the photos in the gallery above.

LATEST STORIES: