HARRISONVILLE, Mo. — Interstates should be packed throughout this holiday weekend.

AAA predicts another uptick in travel, which has been the case for every holiday since the pandemic. Gas prices are low, relatively speaking, but it isn’t necessary falling gas prices driving families to hit the roads.

More than 55 million Americans are expected to be on the interstates between Wednesday and Sunday this week, taking trips of 50 miles or more. That’s a 2% increase from a year ago, according to AAA.

Cheap gas prices await travelers, such as the $2.63 per gallon price tag at Sapp Brothers in Harrisonville. In Kansas City, most gas stations on Westport Road have posted prices of $2.89 per gallon for unleaded gas. AAA says the national average is $3.28 per gallon.

Nick Chabarria, a spokesperson for AAA Missouri, said travel industry analysts don’t always see a connection between cheap gas and holiday travel, since most drivers will travel no matter the cost.

“What we do see is when gas prices get high, drivers will adjust their weekly driving habits — their daily driving habits — to try and save some money. That won’t necessarily affect their decision to take a leisure trip,” Chabarria said on Wednesday.

AAA Missouri also says our gas costs in the metro — including averages in Kansas and Missouri — rank among the cheapest in the nation. Chabarria recommends if you’re traveling outside our area, fill your tank before you do. It might save some holiday season cash.