AAA says keep masks off your car mirrors

CLEVELAND — AAA is reminding drivers that items hanging from their rear-view mirrors are a safety hazard. That includes face masks.

Many people have been keeping their masks on their mirrors so they’re easily accessible before going into stores and other businesses. But AAA says that blocks a driver’s field of vision.

“It is essential to have a completely clear field of vision while driving,” Lori Cook, safety advisor for AAA East Central, said in a news release Wednesday. “Motorists should keep their masks in their glove boxes, middle consoles, or back seats to avoid this preventable hazard.”

According to AAA, in a typical city, a motorist encounters as many as 200 different situations per mile: “The eyes provide nearly all of the information needed to respond to road conditions, traffic patterns, signals, and signs. Obstructing this field of vision, even partially, can cause you to miss things that should be seen, such as signs, pedestrians, wildlife, motorcycles, bikes, or other vehicles.”