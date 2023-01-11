KANSAS CITY, Mo. — She’s been a mainstay morning and night at FOX4 for more than a decade, and Abby Eden announced Wednesday that her time at the station is coming to an end.

Eden’s final shows on Signal Hill happen Thursday, January 19, marking the end of a run that began in Kansas City in November of 2010.

“We have so many amazing viewers, and truly you are the reason that I am here and that I have been here for 12 years at FOX4,” Eden said.

“It has been a dream… a dream that I have wanted my entire life, and I’ve been able to live it.”

She’s worked every shift in every reporting capacity, from writing, shooting and editing original stories, to reporting during primetime newscasts, to anchoring the morning show, which she’s done for the past six years.

In addition to reporting on hundreds of stories that earned her a regional Edward R. Murrow Award and two Emmys, she’s also given her time to countless community events, and was honored as the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Kansas City’s “Role Model of the Year” in 2016.

She shares more about her future plans in this video: