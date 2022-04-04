LENEXA, Kan. — According to the Shawnee Mission School District, students and staff at Rosehill Elementary school will be required to wear face masks for at least two weeks.

A letter sent to parents from principal Jen Duke said that the elementary school had surpassed the 5% illness threshold, requiring the wearing of masks until the percentage falls.

“Due to lack of wide-spread COVID-19 testing, we do not know whether the absences are COVID-19 related,” David Smith, Chief Communications Officer at SMSD, said.

Dear RH Families, According to Shawnee Mission COVID-19 Mitigation Measures: “If a school building reaches > 3% positive COVID-19 cases OR the overall absentee rate related to illness is >5%, the building will return to full mask requirements. The building will remain masked for at least 14 days and until the percentage of positive cases is <3% and overall absentee rate related to illness is <5%.” I am writing to inform you that Rosehill has exceeded the 5% threshold for illness. This means that students and staff will be required to wear masks for this week, and until the daily illness rate is below the 5% threshold. We encourage all students and staff to monitor for symptoms, remain at home when sick, and continue to encourage hand hygiene. Schools are seeing an increase in gastro-intestinal illness and influenza-like illness at this time. We appreciate your understanding. Principal Jen Duke

Masks will remain in place until the absence rate at the school is under 5%.

