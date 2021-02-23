Absentee voting begins for school & special election in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Absentee voting began on Tuesday for the April 6, 2021 school and special election in Kansas City, MO.

Qualified voters will have until April 5, 2021 at 5 p.m. to cast an in-person absentee ballot or mail it in.

In-person voting is available at the Union Station Innovation Room in Suite 100, Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. It will also be available on Saturday, April 3, 2021 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Voters looking to cast their ballots in person are asked to park in the west garage of Union Station. People with physical disabilities may park in the south lot.

Mail-in ballots must be received by the Election Board no later than 7 p.m. on April 6. Applications for mail-in ballots must be submitted by mail or fax by Wednesday, March 24, 2021. You can download the form at www.kceb.org or by calling 816-842-4820.

Voters can view a sample ballot and check their voter status on the Kansas City Board of Electors Commission website. New residents and new voters must register by March 10, 2021 to vote in this election.

Polls on election day will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m..