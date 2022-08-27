An ambulance rushes to the scene of an accident – stock photo (Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo.— Emergency services responded to a two-vehicle accident Saturday afternoon.

Investigations revealed that a brown Ford F250 was traveling westbound on I-670 at a very high rate of speed.

The Ford then hit the back end of a black Chevrolet Cruze that was also traveling westbound on I-670. The Ford started sliding before striking the concrete barriers that divide the westbound and eastbound lanes on I-670.

The Ford then overturned on its roof. The driver of the Ford was the only person in the vehicle and they were transported to a local hospital with critical injuries. They are in stable condition.

The driver and two passengers in the Chevrolet were uninjured. The investigation is ongoing.

FOX4 will keep you updated as more details come along.