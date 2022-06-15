LEAWOOD, Kan. — Fire damaged more than half a dozen apartments at a Leawood retirement center Tuesday night.

The Leawood Fire Department said the fire started around 7:40 p.m. inside an apartment at The Fairways of Ironhorse near West 151st Street and Ash Street.

Firefighters said the fire started when someone accidentally left a stovetop burner on and something combustible came in contact with it.

Investigators said the building’s sprinkler system contained and extinguished the flames.

One apartment was damaged by the fire and seven or eight other units have water damage.

The fire department said if the building didn’t have the sprinkler system the fire would have caused significantly more damage.

