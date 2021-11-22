Woman accused of driving at 4 times legal alcohol limit on I-35 near Kearney

KEARNEY, Mo. — The Clay County Sheriff’s office credits an observant driver for ending a dangerous situation Sunday morning.

Deputies received a 911 call about a possible drunk driver on Interstate 35 near Kearney. When deputies found the woman, she was passed out in her car on the side of the interstate. They said she was too intoxicated to safely take a field sobriety test.

The woman was transported to a hospital for her safety. The sheriff’s office said blood alcohol level was .359 when it was tested at the hospital. That is more than four times the legal limit of .08.

Deputies got a call about 4:45 a.m. Sun. on a drunk driver on I-35 by Kearney. When they found her, she was passed out roadside & too intoxicated to do a field sobriety test safely. Her BAC was .359 at the hospital. Thank you to the 911 caller for reporting this dangerous driver. — Clay County, Missouri Sheriff (@SheriffClayCo) November 22, 2021

Sheriff’s offices and police departments warn they will be watching for impaired drivers this week heading into the Thanksgiving Day holiday.