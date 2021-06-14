Accused Indian Creek Trail serial killer Fredrick Scott deemed incompetent for trial

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man dubbed the Indian Creek Trail Killer has been determined incompetent to stand trial five years after he began his killing spree in Kansas City.

In August 2017 and March 2018, Fredrick Scott was charged with multiple murders along Indian Creek Trail.

Despite having mental health issues, he has always been deemed competent to stand trial — until Monday. It’s brought up deep emotions from family members of the six victims.

“I haven’t done this in a while, but I am frustrated,” said Brian Darby as he tried to hold in his emotions.

Darby said it has been a long wait for justice that’s just getting longer. In the fall of 2017, Scott pleaded guilty to murdering three of the six victims. Scott still faces first-degree murder charges for killing the three other victims, including Brian Darby’s brother, Mike Darby, the former co-owner of Coach’s Bar and Grill.

“I am kind of embarrassed, and I feel guilt because I’ve become numb to this,” Brian Darby said. “But today was actually the day that I lost my patience, and I didn’t say anything. But it is time to get this on the road.”

Darby calls the delays in this case unacceptable.

Scott has had three defense attorneys in the past four years, each one ordered a new competency evaluation, which resulted in Scott being found competent until now. The Missouri Department of Mental Health told the judge Monday, Scott is now incompetent to stand trial because he has not been taking his medication.

“The defendant is in a mental health facility, and they are going to try and get him to take his medicine, “Darby said. “I don’t know why this is such a hard thing to accomplish. He needs to take his medicine so he can stand trial.”

Although the courts are not releasing the reason Scott is on medication, his mother has said, in the past, her son exhibited signs of paranoid schizophrenia, resisted treatment and was never diagnosed.

Darby said once Scott is rehabilitated to competency, the case can move forward.

“If the judge has the ability to push, he needs to push,” Darby said. “The Department of Mental Health, they need to get on their a game and get this guy the meds he needs. It is not fair. We have paid our dues. We’ve been patient. It is time for the other people to do their jobs.”

A follow-up hearing is set for Aug. 12.

