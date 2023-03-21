LIBERTY, Mo. — The Clay County Prosecutor plans to seek the death penalty for the man charged with killing North Kansas City police officer Officer Daniel Vasquez.

Joshua T. Rocha is charged in Clay County with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of 32-year-old Officer Daniel Vasquez.

Prosecutors said officer Vasquez died in August after Rocha shot him during a traffic stop. Investigators said Vasquez stopped Rocha’s car because of an expired temporary tag.

According to a probable cause statement, video from Vasquez’s dash camera showed Rocha opening the door of his car and immediately shooting at Vasquez. Rocha then got out of the car and shot Vasquez two more times after the officer fell to the street.

The video shows Rocha got back into his car and drove away, according to the court document.

Rocha pleaded not guilty to the charges in September.

The case will be tried in Clay County, but a jury from the St. Louis area will be brought in to hear the case.

The Clay County Prosecutor plans to address his decision to seek the death penalty in the case Tuesday afternoon.

This is a developing story.