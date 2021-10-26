Act fast and win free Casey’s pizza for a year!

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Casey’s General Stores is giving customers the chance of their famous pizza free for an entire year!

Pizza lovers can join the contest online and try to get a step ahead of others to win the grand prize, as well as other smaller prizes.

How it works:

Sign up with your email and/or phone number Wait for Casey’s to send the “secret link” React to the link as fast as you can and win prizes!

The company will send the “secret link” to all participants at the same time, keeping score of who clicks the fastest.

Those looking for an edge over the competition can earn “heads-up” time for signing up for Casey’s Rewards programs and sharing the competition to friends on social media.

Casey’s will give players a heads-up on when the link is coming, based on how many minutes they have accrued.

The fastest time will win free pizza for a year; second fastest will win free pizza for 6 months; and third fastest will win free pizza for 3 months.

Other prizes will include Casey’s Rewards points.