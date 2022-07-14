WASHINGTON, D.C. — Americans may soon receive alerts about active shooters just like they now see AMBER Alerts about missing children.

Members of the U.S. House voted to approve a bipartisan bill that would create a similar system to notify the public about mass shootings that are taking place near them.

The bill to create the Active Shooter Alert passed Wednesday in a 260-169 vote.

The bill would require the Department of Justice to designate an officer as the national coordinator of the network.

That person would encourage local and state governments to establish procedures for responding to an active shooter while also coordinating a response to the danger.

The bill also requires the Government Accountability Office to study and report on state and local responses to active shooters.

House members voting against the act were mostly Republicans. The breakdown for Kansas and Missouri Representatives are as follows:

Kansas Yes Davids (D) No Estes (R) LaTurner (R) Mann (R)

Missouri Yes Bush (D) Cleaver (D) No Graves (R) Hartzler (R) Long (R) Luetkemeyer (R) Smith (R) Wanger (R)



Rep. Cleaver said he supported the act because active shootings are becoming more common in the U.S. and law enforcement needs a quick way to warn a large area of people if they are in danger.

“The AMBER Alert system has proven effective at immediately notifying the public of a missing person, and the same type of system can be used to instantly alert the public when a shooter is at-large,” Cleaver said. “Even a small step in the right direction is still progress, and I will continue to proudly support proposals like the life-saving Active Shooter Alert Act—because even one life saved is worth it.”

FOX4 asked other Kansas City-area representatives for comment on their decision to vote the way they did. This story will be updated with statements as we receive them.

The bill now goes to the Senate for a vote.

