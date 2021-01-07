Activists ask for transparency in police union contract negotiations

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police Department officers involved in deadly shootings are allowed 48 hours before giving an official statement to investigators.

The 48 hour rule is one of several protections for officers outlined in the Fraternal Order of Police contract. With more of a focus on transparency and accountability for law enforcement, activists like Sheryl Ferguson with It’s Time 4 Justice say the community should be involved in the contract negotiation process.

“We are giving officers such as DeValkenaere that killed Cameron Lamb 48 hours to craft their story,” Ferguson said. “There’s no protection for citizens and that is a problem.”

Prosecutors say Cameron Lamb was shot and killed in his driveway by KCPD officer Eric DeValkenaere in 2019. DeValkenaere was later charged with manslaughter and is awaiting trial.

The FOP Contract is a 38 page agreement between the FOP and Board of Police commissioners. Negotiations are typically done behind closed doors with no public involvement. The current contract expires January 31.

Mayor Quinton Lucas is the only elected official on the BOPC, he says there is a need for more transparency in this process.

“The reason for this is very simple, there’s nothing to hide and if there’s nothing to hide then why can’t you do it in the daylight?,” Lucas asked.

Lucas said he would like to have a public discussion about the 48 hour rule.

“I think that’s something that we should have in the daylight, something that we need to debate publicly in front of the Board of Police Commissioners,” Lucas said. “We also should I would hope think about some sort of task force or something that allows us to get more public comment.”

In the future, Ferguson says she would like to completely revamp the system that currently protects officers.

“We don’t really feel there’s a need to have a Fraternal Order of Police in Kansas City. So what our ultimate goal is is to dismantle it,” Ferguson said.

A spokeswoman from the FOP had no comment on the 48 hour rule or contract negotiations. The next Board of Police Commissioners meeting happens January 12 at 9:30 a.m.. This will be the last meeting before the FOP contract officially expires.

The meetings are closed to the public because of COVID-19, but you can submit comments via email to bopc@kcpd.org.