Activists call for US Justice Department to investigate Kansas City, Kansas police department

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — An activist organization asked the US Department of Justice to investigate the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department.

The Metro Organization for Racial and Economic Equity, or “MORE Squared,” gathered outside police headquarters to announce its intention to file a formal request with the Justice Department.

The group asked Mayor/CEO of the Unified Government of Wyandotte County, David Alvey, to call for the FBI or KBI to investigate the department, and former Detective Roger Golubski two years ago. Golubski is accused of using his role as a detective to prey on women.

In response, the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department released a statement.

“The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department continues to be willing, and available, to assist any agency working any investigation involving our department. Our relationship with the community is of utmost importance which is why we are focused on strengthening current relationships and restoring those that have been broken,” Chief Karl Oakman, Kansas City, Kansas Police Department.

More Squared also pushed for Golubski to be indicted earlier this year, claiming he extorted sexual favors from women and coerced some into providing false information to convict innocent individuals.

One of those individuals was Lamonte McIntyre, a Black man who was released from prison after being wrongfully convicted of murder.

In February, McIntyre received $1.5 million as a part of a settlement of his wrongful conviction lawsuit.