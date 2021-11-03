Activists want judge, attorney excused from Kansas City detective’s trial in Cameron Lamb killing

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Community activists are speaking out days before the trial for a Kansas City police detective.

Eric Devalkenaere has been charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in the shooting death of Cameron Lamb. Judge Dale Youngs will oversee a bench trial on Monday.

Devalkenaere shot and killed Lamb in the Kansas City man’s backyard on Dec. 3, 2019.

According to a Jackson County grand jury’s affidavit, Devalkenaere and Det. Troy Schwalm entered Lamb’s property without a warrant or permission to enter the property. The officers were responding to a traffic call.

Devalkenaere claims he shot Lamb after seeing him use his left hand to point a gun at Schwalm, something Schwalm denies, court records say. Medical records show Lamb didn’t have full use of his left hand. A gun was found in Lamb’s truck, the affidavit says.

On Wednesday, activists said they feel there’s a conflict of interest with Young and Devalkenaere’s attorney, Dawn Parsons.

“And when you have constitutional violations in the past, what makes you think that these things won’t happen in the present,” said Pastor Darron Edwards with the group Getting to The Heart of The Matter.

Cheryl Ferguson with It’s Time 4 Justice; Khadijah Hardaway, a spokeswoman for Tommy Simmons; and Edwards feel Youngs and Parsons have a track record of violating citizens’ Fourth Amendment rights, which protects them from unlawful searches.

They want Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker to file a motion to recuse them from the trial.

They cite the Tommy Simmons’ case from 2009. Simmons claims Youngs and Parsons limited his ability to defend himself.

At that time, Parsons was a Jackson County assistant prosecutor.

“The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department has a pattern of violating the rights of its citizens per the Fourth Amendment of the United States Constitution,” Ferguson said Wednesday.

FOX4 reached out to Parsons about the accusations. She released the following statement:

“Mr. Simmons filed a motion to suppress evidence on October 7, 2011. The state filed a response on October 31, 2011. The court heard evidence on Mr. Simmons’ motion on November 8 and 9, 2011. After hearing the evidence in the case and an evaluation the of law, Judge Youngs granted part of Mr. Simmons’ motion and denied part of his motion on November 16, 2011. In other words, the court granted part of Mr. Simmons’ request.”

FOX4 reached out to Youngs’ office and were told the judge and court is not able to make a comment on a pending case.

FOX4 also reached out to Peters Baker to see if she would file a motion to remove Young and Parsons. We were told she cannot comment.