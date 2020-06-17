Actor Danny Masterson charged with raping three women in Los Angeles

Danny Masterson speaks during a launch event for Netflix’s “The Ranch: Part 3” on June 7, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Anna Webber/Getty Images for Netflix)

LOS ANGELES — Actor Danny Masterson has been charged with raping three women in Los Angeles County.

Wednesday, the Los Angeles District Attorney Jackie Lacey announced that Masterson has been charged with three counts of rape by force or fear.

The alleged rapes happened between 2001 and 2003.

According to prosecutors, Masterson raped a 23-year-old woman between January and December 2001.

He’s also accused of raping a 28-year-old woman and a 23-year-old woman at his Hollywood Hills Home in 2003.

The District Attorney’s office declined to file sexual assault charges against Masterson in two other cases, one for insufficient evidence and the other because the statute of limitations had expired.

If convicted, Masterson faces a maximum sentence of 45 years to life in prison.

Masterson’s attorney ,Tom Mesereau, said his client “is innocent, we’re confident that he will be exonerated when all the evidence finally comes to light and witnesses have the opportunity to testify.”

“Obviously, Mr. Masterson and his wife are in complete shock considering that these nearly 20-year old allegations are suddenly resulting in charges being filed, but they and their family are comforted knowing that ultimately the truth will come out,” Mesereau said in a statement. “The people who know Mr. Masterson know his character and know the allegations to be false.”

Masterson is best known for his role as Steven Hyde in ‘That 70s Show,” which aired between 1998 and 2006.

He also starred in the Netflix series ‘The Ranch” from 2016 to 2018.