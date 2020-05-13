Actor Rob Riggle shares message for seniors at his alma mater, Shawnee Mission South

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Tuesday night should have been graduation night for seniors at Shawnee Mission South High School, but the virus has pushed plans back a bit.

But the school’s principal — and a certain famous graduate — didn’t want the day to go unnoticed.

Principal Dr. Todd Dain shared a video from South’s very own Rob Riggle on social media.

“Just want to say, nothing greater than a Raider,” Riggle said, sporting a Shawnee Mission South t-shirt.

The comedian and actor graduated from the local high school in 1988 and still has close ties to his alma mater and Kansas City.

He shared his sympathies with seniors who have missed out on a lot of traditions and have had their graduation ceremony pushed back to July.

“I just want to say to the graduating seniors that I’m so sorry your senior year has been affected by this stupid pandemic,” he said in the video.

“But you are going to graduate. You are going to go on and do wonderful things in this world. I know it for a fact. That’s what Raiders do. You’re no exception.”

And leave it to Riggle to add in a couple jokes, too.

“You guys have a great story about your senior year, and your reunions are going to be off the charts,” Riggle said with a laugh, “because you’re going to have to make up for all the partying you missed your senior year.”

Riggle partners every year with other metro natives turned celebrities — Paul Rudd, Jason Sudeikis, David Koechner and Eric Stonestreet — for the annual Big Slick fundraiser, supporting Children’s Mercy Hospital. This year’s event was canceled due to the coronavirus.

Since tonight was supposed to be Graduation, I thought it was the right time to share this “Green & Gold of Raiders Bold” message from South’s very own @RobRiggle💪🏻!🎓

Congratulations to the Class of 2020! “Raiders We Ever Shall Be!” #RaiderPride 🔰#CultureWins pic.twitter.com/wY8saISEW7 — Dr. Todd Dain (@SMSouthTDain) May 12, 2020