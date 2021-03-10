Actor Taye Diggs joining MU theater department as artist in residence this spring

NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 30: Taye Diggs poses for a picture at Broadway’s “Hedwig And The Angry Inch” Cast Photocall at The Lambs Club on June 30, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Actor and Broadway star Taye Diggs is heading to Columbia, Missouri, this spring.

Diggs will be joining the University of Missouri’s theater department as an artist in residence in May. He’ll work with students who are involved in a new minor in musical theater, particularly with those in an advanced musical theater performance class.

The 50-year-old has a long list of credits in musical theater, along with TV and film. He’s also a children’s book author.

Broadway fans will know Diggs best from his roles in “Rent” and “Hedwig and the Angry Inch.” In the television and film industries, he’s guest-starred for several seasons on “Will and Grace,” starred in “How Stella Got Her Groove Back,” “Private Practice” and “Murder in the First.”

MU’s artist in residence program was established in 2019. Diggs will be the theater department’s first. Past artists have worked on poetry, graphic design, documentary filmmaking and more.

Director, writer and MU alumnus Daniel Willis is the current artist in residence. He’s working on “The Chancellor’s Art Showcase,” scheduled for March 20.

