Upcoming NCAA Championship events expected to have $45.6 million impact on Kansas City economy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City has already hosted more NCAA Men’s Basketball games than any other city. Soon, it will be able to add more sweetness to its total of 134 games, with a Sweet 16 and more.

Sports lovers in Kansas City have a lot to look forward to in the coming years. The city will host three NCAA Championship events starting in 2023.

“Kansas City is the greatest sports town in America,” Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said.

Now the greatest sports town is adding a few more events to the schedule.

“We will be hosting three NCAA Championship events over four academic years. Spanning from 2022-23 and 25-26,” Kansas City Sports Commission President Kathy Nelson said.

The T-Mobile Center will host a Division I men’s basketball regional in March 2023. The following year, the Division I wrestling championships will take place at the arena. In December 2025, the Division I women’s volleyball championships will be played in Kansas City.

“Although 2023 seems like it may be a few years away, think about what people will be coming to see in 2023 in Kansas City,” Lucas said.

Construction on KCI’s new terminal is expected to be finished that year. Work on the city’s streetcar expansion project is supposed to be starting in 2021.

Kansas City’s economy will get a much-needed big boost from these large events.

“From teams filling our hotels to fans filling up our venues, it all adds up in a very big way. To the tune of $45.6 million in estimated economic impact in the future for the culmination of these events,” Visit KC Senior Vice President of Sales and Services Nathan Hermiston said.

Along with this announcement, Nelson said the city is still in the running to host the 2026 World Cup.