KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KCPD says an adult female and juvenile male were shot in the 1800 block of East 68th Street and were sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers were called to the area on repots of a shooting at about 1:15 p.m. Saturday.

Police are still investigating what led up to the shooting.

This is an active investigation and FOX4 will update this story as more details become available.