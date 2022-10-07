KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two adults are charged in connection with a Northland fire that killed three children last year.

Platte County prosecutors charged David Hardy, 37, of Belton, with three counts of felony child endangerment. Prosecutors said he had methamphetamine in the house with the children.

Elizabeth Kennison, 39, of Parkville, is charged with three counts of misdemeanor child endangerment. Prosecutors say she left the three children with Hardy even though she knew he had drugs.

“This is a terribly tragic case where three children are dead as a result of a house fire. We do not believe either of these people set that fire, and they certainly didn’t want these children to die. However, we allege known and ongoing meth use endangered these children,” Eric Zahnd, Platte County Prosecutor, said.

Firefighters responded to the house fire near Northwest 72nd Terrace and North Avalon Street around 11 a.m. on July 14, 2021.

Court documents show Hardy was home, but Kennison was not, when the fire started.

The Kansas City Police Department identified the victims as Maxwell Hardy, age 3; Achilles Hardy, age 4; and Chace Freeman, age 10.

A fourth child survived the fire.

According to court documents, the surviving child said she saw Hardy using drugs, and he would fall asleep while supervising the younger children.

Court documents allege another witness told police that Kennison had admitted using meth and knowing that Hardy used meth while children were present in the home.

Officers arrested Hardy Friday morning. He is held on $100,000.00 cash only bond.

Kennison is scheduled to be in court Oct. 25.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.