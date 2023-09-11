Puttery will occupy a 24,000-square-foot space inside the Jack Henry Building at 612 W. 47th St. (Photo by Michael Baxter, Baxter Imaging LLC)

An Instagram-worthy upscale mini-golf concept is opening Sept. 14 on the Country Club Plaza.

Puttery, created by Dallas-based Drive Shack Inc., will occupy a 24,000-square-foot space inside the Jack Henry Building at 612 W. 47th St.

The venue can accommodate 450 people and features three nine-hole putting courses with décor that reflects their names: art museum, conservatory and rooftop. Patrons must be 21 or older.

Puttery serves a variety of sweet and savory items, such as the berries and cream mini jar, sous vide pork belly, lamb sliders and veggie potstickers.

On the drink side, it features wines, beers and signature cocktails, such as the BBQ on a Saturday Night made with bourbon, honey, smoked peach, lemon and angostura bitters.

