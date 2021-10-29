Advent Health proposes new wellness campus in Lenexa City Center

LENEXA, Kan. — Lenexa City Center could soon expand to become a hub for health and wellness.

Monday the Lenexa Planning Commission will review a preliminary plan to construct 11 new buildings near 87th Street Parkway and Renner Boulevard.

Advent Health hopes to build a new medical campus in Lenexa City Center that will include a hospital, medical office buildings, a hotel, and retail shops.

The Advent Health Life Campus will be built out in phases. The first phase will include the construction of a five floor, 240,000 square foot hospital, helipad and a neighboring medical office building in the western portion of the campus.

The second phase will include the construction of a second medical office at the southeast corner of 86th Street and Renner Boulevard, mixed use buildings and retail space along Scarborough Street.

During phase three, the developer plans to begin construction on a Life Activation clinic and fitness center, as well as an additional mixed use building.

The final phase outlines the completion of the two Life Activation buildings, construction of a 50,000 square foot hotel and construction of a mixed use building.

The campus will span across three blocks and include 1,724 parking spots to accommodate guests, visitors, and employees.

The full length of 86th Street will have a surface parking lot. The developer plans to use various landscape options to block the view of the parking lot from the street. Various parking garages will be built near the medical office buildings and hospital.

A three level parking garage will be built next to the Life Activation buildings. A parking garage and surface parking lot will be built next to the hotel.

The campus will feature a pedestrian plaza and several places where benches, outdoor furniture and bike racks may be placed.

If approved by the Planning Commission, the preliminary plan will progress to the Lenexa City Council on November 16.