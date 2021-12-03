AdventHealth suspends COVID-19 vaccine mandate for employees

MERRIAM, Kan. — A national health network suspends its COVID-19 vaccine mandate, just days before the deadline. The decision will impact employees at a Kansas City-area hospital.

AdventHealth said it made the decision to suspend its vaccination requirements following recent decisions by federal courts to block the federal vaccine mandate for health care facilities that participate in Medicaid and Medicare programs. Before the courts stepped in, employees at hospitals, clinics, and long-term care facilities had until Dec. 6 to be fully vaccinated. The facilities could lose funding if they weren’t in compliance with the requirement.

AdventHealth says it has an 87% vaccination rate among it’s employees in the Kansas City metro. The company said it will continue to work to get as many people vaccinated as possible.

“Based on scientific evidence and what we see in our hospitals every day, COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective at reducing both the risk of becoming infected and the level of harm in the case of a breakthrough infection. As part of our commitment to protecting the health and well-being of our team members, patients and communities, we strongly encourage all of our team members to receive the COVID-19 vaccine,” AdventHealth said in a statement.

AdventHealth said it will continue to monitor the ongoing litigation regarding the CMS vaccine mandate.