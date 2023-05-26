INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Adventure Oasis water park in Independence opens Memorial Day weekend for the summer, with a change.

All of the chairs and umbrellas out, pools are filled, slides are operating, and there is a new target wall at the attraction.

When Adventure Oasis opens for the season on Saturday, May 27, only people who live in Independence will be able to enjoy the water. Proof of residency is required.

Students who attend the Independence School, Fort Osage, or other School Districts, but live outside Independence are no longer allowed at Adventure Oasis, even if invited by an Independence residence using a day pass.

There are three ways people living outside the city are allowed into the park and none of them include regular access during the afternoon:

Sign up for swimming lessons

Pay for scheduled workout classes

Be invited to a private event held at the park

All of the rules and requirements can be found on the Adventure Oasis website.

The water park implemented the residency requirement two years ago after it had record crowds and security concerns. The city said people waited 90 minutes to get inside during the 2021 season.

This is the first year that students living outside of Independence, but attending an Independence school will not be allowed at the park.