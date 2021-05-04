Adventure Oasis in Independence announces restrictions ahead of opening day

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Adventure Oasis Water Park announced COVID-19 restrictions ahead of opening day on May 29.

The park will be open during it’s normal operating hours. Capacity will be limited if there are less than six feet of space to social distance.

Adventure Oasis said on its website it will follow the guidelines set by the city of Independence throughout the season.

Employees are required to wear masks and have access to hand sanitizer. Guests will be required to wear masks as they enter or exit the park, walk to and from the restroom, and walk to and from the concession stand.

All areas of the park will be cleaned or sanitized every two hours, including restrooms and showers. Directional arrows will be placed down to help with people moving through those areas.

The concession stand will also open this season, but with a limited menu. Condiment packets are available upon request.

Adventure Oasis will offer 50% – 70% of the normal number of lounge chairs to guests. They will be grouped together, and people are not allowed to move the loungers. Customers will be given cleaning wipes when they enter the park to wipe down their own chairs, or they can request staff to do it for them.

The water park will not hold special events or after-hours events during the 2021 season, but the pavilion is available to rent for gatherings.