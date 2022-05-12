INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A popular water park will have some new rules when it reopens over Memorial Day Weekend.

The City of Independence announced Adventure Oasis Water Park will open for the 2022 summer season on May 28.

The park will only be open to Independence residents or students who live in Independence but have school IDs from the Independence, Blue Springs, Fort Osage, or Raytown School Districts.

The residency requirement was implemented last summer due to record crowds and security concerns. The city said there were 90-minute wait times last summer before it implemented the requirement.

Day passes are available for $9. Passes for youth and seniors are cheaper. Season passes are also available for $75 a person.

People who buy single-day tickets or passes will be required to provide proof of residency with a driver’s license or school ID.

Independence Parks and Rec said it will offer swimming lessons, fitness classes, dive-in movie nights and other fun this summer.

