INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A popular water park in Independence is opening its doors next summer for non-residents.

Adventure Oasis will reopen for the 2024 season. The Independence City Council voted to open the park to non-residents.

The waterpark has only welcomed Independence residents since 2020. Before 2020, the waterpark allowed non-residents.

Mayor Rory Rowland said the city of Independence is excited to see individuals from across the Kansas City metro area visit its park.

“We are excited to welcome back citizens from across the metro area to Adventure Oasis,” Rowland said. “We look forward to family fun all summer long and hope community members from across our area come and visit Independence.”

It will cost $10 for residents of Independence to enjoy the waterpark, and it will cost $15 for non-residents.

Holiday special season passes go on sale Friday, December 1. The sale will continue through January 1, 2024.

Prices are $80.50 per person for Independence residents and $114.50 for non-residents. Regular prices for season passes are $95 for Independence residents and $135 for non-residents.