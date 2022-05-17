INDENPENDENCE, Mo. — Some cities are making changes to their pool plans after lifeguard shortages and increased demand left them scrambling last summer.

Adventure Oasis Water Park in Independence will require proof of Independence residency. It’s a change they made in the middle of last summer.

The lazy river, kiddie area and pool are ready to be filled at Adventure Oasis WaterPark.

Pool managers are hoping 2022 will be less of an adventure than last year.

At one point they had to close because of a chlorine shortage, they also dealt with a shortage of lifeguards. All at a time when other cities decisions not to open their pools had people making the trip to Independence.

“We had record setting attendance in June that led to some unfortunate events there were concerns about safety and patrons weren’t having the experience at the park that we wanted them to do,” Meg Lewis, Independence Communications Manager, said.

So the city decided mid-season to make the waterpark for residents only, a program that will continue this summer. Further details, including proof of residency examples, are available on the water park’s website.

“We have received really positive feedback from residents since then and this year when we made that announcement people were really thankful they were going to continue have that positive experience here,” Lewis said.

Independence residents and non-residents may sign-up for swim lessons, exercise classes, party rentals, or group bookings.

As for staffing this season, pool managers say they are still sifting through applications to see how many lifeguards will meet certification requirements.

Adventure Oasis will open Memorial Day weekend May 28.