KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After a week where we saw more homicides than days across the metro, advocates say enough is enough, with one of those of homicides making its way inside four walls of a middle school.

Niko Quinn, a member of Spiritual Sister Circle. shared her thoughts on the violence hampering the city.

“28 years ago, on April 15, I witnessed my two cousins get murdered,” Quinn said.

More than two decades later, it feels as if nothing has changed to Quinn, so she’s ready to make a difference.

“We need to claim our community. When our parents and grandparents were growing up it was a village. Where’s that village, we need that village back.”

Doing it with her community behind her, they’re trying their best to get to the root of the problem, which they say is simply a lack of fundamental resources, leaving many left on an island.”

“It’s left for a community to fend for itself and when that happens that leads to higher crime,” said Nikki Richardson, President of Justice for Wyandotte.

What must be done, you ask? The issue isn’t just for one person or group to solve. They realize they must get ahead of the problem.

“We need to be more preventative than reactive. A lot of our approach to crime is looking at it after the fact rather than looking and seeing what we can do to prevent crime,” Richardson said.

“Where there is violence anywhere, you know it’s a problem for everybody,” said Khadijah Hardaway, a community advocate.

While they work to improve their backyards, they stress accountability not just for the police, but for everybody, because that’s the only way they say they can improve their communities.



“We need to all come together and take our communities back because if we don’t as parents as grandparents as a whole we’re going to lose a lot more people,” Quinn said.

