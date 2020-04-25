Advocates say resuming youth sports could spark economy after COVID-19 crisis

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — While just about everyone is eager for professional sports to resume, some argue bringing back youth sports could deliver an even bigger jolt to the economy once the quarantine is over.

“They say there’s more than 40 million youth and families that play youth sports in America,” said Dan Buck, with Play Partners.

Buck is distributing a survey to youth sports families to gauge how quickly the games should begin.

“This survey is going to do a great job of getting the opinions and the pulse of American sports families and parents,” Buck said. “And just find out how quickly they will return to the ballfields and the diamonds.”

Although it’s anyone’s guess when youth sports will resume, it’s certainly a significant economic driver. Some experts estimate it’s a $20 billion industry.

“The economic impact to communities is enormous,” said Michael Grade with MDSG Sports Consultants. “It’s people in hotel rooms. It’s people in the restaurants, in movie theaters, entertainment venues, buying gasoline.”

Even so, most agree, the timing must be right.

“Safety comes first,” Grade said. “The safety of the kids, the safety of their families, safety has to come first.”