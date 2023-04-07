KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The investigation continues as firefighters look for the case of a fire that heavily damaged at least three midtown businesses Thursday night.

Firefighters responded to the fire at West 39th Street and Broadway Boulevard just after 9 p.m.

“We’ve got a fire of a fire in a single structure commercial business. We’ve got smoke showing,” according to audio played through Broadcastify, a site that transmits audio from emergency responders.

Grimm Tattoo, A to Z Budget Key, and a massage business are all temporarily closed because of fire and water damage to the building.

“There is smoke and fire showing through the roof,” according to audio played through Broadcastify.

Firefighters said the tattoo shop was still open at the time of the fire, and called to report the emergency. Everyone inside the business escaped the building.

One firefighter received a minor injury an went to a hospital for treatment.