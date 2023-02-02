KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Another AFC Championship at Arrowhead means a big boost for Kansas City businesses. The stadium has hosted the last five championships and each one, barring 2021 due to COVID-19, brings in more money.

The 2022 championship game brought in $13.2 million in revenue, but Visit KC says it’s still too early to say how much 2023’s game brought in. Downtown hotels had an occupancy rate around 80-82%, which is on par with what the Hotel and Lodging Association of Greater Kansas City predicted.

One hot spot for fans to watch the game is Tanner’s Bar and Grill in Kansas City, Kansas. Co-owner Tina Caruso describes it as “electric” with fans going wild when the Chiefs score. She says fan will jump on the tables and pop a bottle of champagne.

“Most of the time, game days especially for post-season, we’re full about two-and-a-half hours before the game,” Caruso said.

Since they fill up so quickly, Tanner’s is now taking reservations for Super Bowl Sunday, with about half of those reservations already taken. However, this is just for the location next to the University of Kansas Health System.

Jack Stack Barbecue in Lenexa raked in an additional $15,000 during Sunday’s game. Bennett Clark, the general manager, said people started calling in orders at 8 a.m., with even more orders coming in around half-time.

“We did about $37,000 and we probably did that between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. it felt like,” Clark said. He said a typical Sunday at the Lenexa Jack Stack location brings in about $22,000.

Jack Stack’s dining room will be closed Super Bowl Sunday, but they expect to make about $45,000 in carry-out sales.