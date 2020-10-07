Metro residents disappointed after Trump says no stimulus package ‘until after election’

LENEXA, Kan. — People and businesses are already bracing for the continued non-assistance from the federal government.

A drive-thru food pantry started by Shawnee Mission Unitarian Universalist Church began with a clear motivation.

“We started the pantry since COVID hit because we knew that the economic downturn was so serious,” Schwab said.

Each month their distribution has grown, giving out food no questions asked.

About three blocks down, Limitless Brewing owner Emily Mobley said that her business also benefitted from community help.

“People were getting cans to go. People were getting kegs to go,” she said, reminding herself of multiple times when people would open their trunk to reveal 6-packs from multiple small breweries.

But help from the federal government may continue to prove fruitless.

“We did apply for the PPE loan and it was miniscule,” Mobley said.

“For us, unless you have some kind of in with somebody it’s kind of hard to find out about what the real truth is. You hear about all these things on the news and all that but we never really know what do we qualify for, what do we not quality for,” Mobley said. “There’s nobody really guiding you through that.”

And less than a few blocks away, the well-known man known only as Stretch said he applied for “all the PPE he could get” for Grinders. But he says the future keeps becoming less clear.

“And with this varying government whether they’re going to open businesses or close businesses, we don’t know what’s going to go on. So it’s this moving target,” Stretch said. “It’s hard to buy for the following week. It’s hard to budget for the following week, whether you’re in the restaurant businesses or you’re just at home with your family.”

Back at the drive-thru food pantry, Schwab said that the stress on individuals in the community is growing and a second round a stimulus checks would not be a grand solution.

“I mean, I didn’t get a check. So I don’t think that everybody got it. And I think $1,200 doesn’t go that far in a family of six,” Rev. Maldonado Schwab said.