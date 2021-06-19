Affidavit says 1-year-old weighed 8 pounds at time of death, parents arrested

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Authorities released the warrants for two parents arrested in connection with the death of their 1-year-old child last week in northern Texas.

Wichita Falls police arrested Sage Wright, 22, and Christian Bishop-Torrence, 24, Friday, June 18, serving two warrants for Injury to a Child, Elderly, or Disabled Person with intent of causing serious bodily injury or mental injury.

Sage Wright Wichita County Jail booking photo

According to the arrest warrants, the child appeared to be severely malnourished and had sores on her body. When questioned by police officers, Wright and Bishop-Torrence both admitted that they had noticed their child had been losing weight since January, and they had not sought medical attention.

The arrest affidavit states that the victim’s father went to check on her before leaving to get fast food and discovered his daughter gasping for air. Bishop-Torrence said he saw his daughter take slow, shallow breaths and heard a rattle when she exhaled. He said he rushed her out to a friend’s car who was waiting outside and took her to an emergency room.

Christian Bishop-Torrence Wichita County Jail booking photo

Officials say when they observed the victim at the hospital, she had dirt plastered to her skin and found small, circular blisters on her lower back and buttocks. The 1-year-old weighed eight pounds, which is below the average weight of 22-24 for that age.

The victim’s mother, Wright, admitted that she hadn’t been able to bond with the victim as well as she had with her two other children.

Dr. Suzanne Dakil, Assistant Professor in the Department of Pediatrics at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, conducted a forensic assessment of this case. She wrote in her report that, “Even though a small chance exists that a genetic or metabolic problem could cause weight loss, normal newborn screens and the lack of family history would make this highly unlikely.”

Wright and Bishop-Torrence are being held in the Wichita County Jail on bonds of $500,000. Both declared indigency and requested court-appointed attorneys.